Gaming board advises licensing for Las Vegas businessman

James "Jay" Barrett (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A long-time Las Vegas businessman has been recommended for licensure by the state Gaming Control Board after nearly being tripped up by conflicting state and federal laws related to the medical marijuana industry.

The board on Wednesday recommended approval of a license for James “Jay” Barrett as a director and audit committee chairman for Rancho Mesquite Casino Co., which operates the Eureka Casino in Mesquite and Eureka Las Vegas.

The Nevada Gaming Commission will consider final approval May 18.

Barrett, a financial planner who worked for Marnell Corrao and the Marnell Cos., was co-founder of the Rio and served as a Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce officer, was found suitable for licensing along with Ernest Lee, a member of the family that owns and operates the Eureka properties.

But board members questioned Barrett about his consulting arrangement with a medical marijuana company before taking its unanimous approval vote.

While the Control Board has made its stance clear that it won’t allow gaming companies to be involved as an owner, landlord or cultivator in medical or recreational marijuana operations, Barrett was the first licensing applicant to be questioned in a consulting role.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.