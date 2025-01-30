58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Gaming Commission delays disciplinary action against wife of bookmaker

Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)
Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)
More Stories
Partially dismantled glass atrium is seen as demolition continues at the Mirage, on Tuesday, Ja ...
Hard Rock Las Vegas’ 700-foot guitar-shaped tower will generate attention, exec says
The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, approved several licenses for a Malta- ...
Bally’s business-to-business sports-betting provider gets gaming commission OK
A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L ...
Strong December boosts Nevada to 4th straight record gaming year
FILE - The Great Seal of the State of Nevada adorns the Nevada Legislature building in Carson C ...
Governor names new Nevada Gaming Control Board member
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2025 - 3:54 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2025 - 4:42 pm

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday delayed a decision on disciplining the wife of an illegal California-based bookmaker who worked as an independent agent with Resorts World Las Vegas.

Nicole Bowyer, who did not attend the commission hearing in Boulder City, faced at least a five-year ban as a registered independent agent, a person who encourages a gambler to play at a specific casino and is paid a commission from the casino based on the player’s losses.

Commissioners put off a decision on a stipulation for settlement with Nicole Bowyer because they wanted to see her hit with stiffer penalties. Commissioners separately said they wanted to see Bowyer fined or possibly have her agent status revoked for life.

Because the commission did not have federal court documentation of fines assessed against her husband, Mathew Bowyer, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return, commissioners agreed to put off a decision.

It’s unclear when the matter would be brought back to the commission, which next meets Feb. 27.

According to the Control Board’s Aug. 15 complaint against Nicole Bowyer, she received commissions of $165,661.73 in 2022 and $501,786.18 in 2023 from Resorts World, but it’s unclear whether her husband was required to forfeit any of that money in his federal case.

A stipulation for settlement signed by Nicole Bowyer, her attorney, Erick Ferran, and Control Board members Kirk Hendrick, Brittnie Watkins and George Assad recommended her agent status be revoked for five years after which she could reapply. At Thursday’s hearing, Ferran said Bowyer has no intent of reapplying in five years, prompting Commissioner Brian Krolicki to suggest a lifetime ban.

Commissioners were told the revocation of her agent status was the worst possible penalty and that a revocation usually isn’t paired with a fine.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES