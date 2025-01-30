Gaming Commission delays disciplinary action against wife of bookmaker

A disciplinary action against Nicole Bowyer was delayed after gaming commissioners decided they wanted to see more than a five-year ban as an independent agent.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday delayed a decision on disciplining the wife of an illegal California-based bookmaker who worked as an independent agent with Resorts World Las Vegas.

Nicole Bowyer, who did not attend the commission hearing in Boulder City, faced at least a five-year ban as a registered independent agent, a person who encourages a gambler to play at a specific casino and is paid a commission from the casino based on the player’s losses.

Commissioners put off a decision on a stipulation for settlement with Nicole Bowyer because they wanted to see her hit with stiffer penalties. Commissioners separately said they wanted to see Bowyer fined or possibly have her agent status revoked for life.

Because the commission did not have federal court documentation of fines assessed against her husband, Mathew Bowyer, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return, commissioners agreed to put off a decision.

It’s unclear when the matter would be brought back to the commission, which next meets Feb. 27.

According to the Control Board’s Aug. 15 complaint against Nicole Bowyer, she received commissions of $165,661.73 in 2022 and $501,786.18 in 2023 from Resorts World, but it’s unclear whether her husband was required to forfeit any of that money in his federal case.

A stipulation for settlement signed by Nicole Bowyer, her attorney, Erick Ferran, and Control Board members Kirk Hendrick, Brittnie Watkins and George Assad recommended her agent status be revoked for five years after which she could reapply. At Thursday’s hearing, Ferran said Bowyer has no intent of reapplying in five years, prompting Commissioner Brian Krolicki to suggest a lifetime ban.

Commissioners were told the revocation of her agent status was the worst possible penalty and that a revocation usually isn’t paired with a fine.

