Gaming Control Board member not seeking reappointment

Brittnie Watkins (Courtesy)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 11:11 am
 

Brittnie Watkins, a Nevada Gaming Control Board member since 2021, announced Wednesday that the January meeting would be her last on the board.

Watkins, who recently had a baby, thanked former Gov. Steve Sisolak, who first appointed her, and Gov. Joe Lombardo for allowing her to continue in the role after he took office in 2023. She also thanked fellow members Chairman Kirk Hendrick and George Assad for their support.

Lombardo is expected to appoint a new member in the weeks ahead.

Watkins’ term of office expires Jan. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

