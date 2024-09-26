Gaming win in Nevada declines again in August

The second straight month of gaming win decline in Nevada was likely the result of bad timing, the Gaming Control Board said.

Former Vegas high roller, online gaming founder to be sentenced for fraud

Strip resort club to be taken over by roller-skating rink

The second straight month of gaming win decline in Nevada was likely the result of bad timing, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The second straight month of gaming win decline in Nevada was likely the result of bad timing, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday.

The board reported gaming win of $1.16 billion in August, a 3.8 percent decline from the same month last year. Clark County win was down 4.4 percent to $980.9 million with Strip win off 3.5 percent to $643.7 million. Downtown Las Vegas win fell 8.8 percent to $58.4 million.

But the largest decline came on the Boulder Strip, which was down 21.8 percent to $64.8 million.

“A lot of the volatility you are seeing in downtown and the Boulder Strip is the result of the month of August ending on a Sunday,” said Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Control Board who crunches the state’s monthly gaming statistics.

“As a result of the timing of slot collections falling into September, the revenue will be recognized and reported to the board in September’s filings. The strip was negatively impacted by a low baccarat hold as total win excluding baccarat increased by 2.8 percent or $15.5 million. Additionally, slot revenue timing negatively impacted the Strip.”

While most of Southern Nevada’s submarkets showed declines, the Mesquite market rose 10.2 percent over August 2023 to $14.4 million.

“Mesquite benefited from the extra weekend days in the month vs. last August in addition to some stronger promotions compared to last year,” Lawton said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.