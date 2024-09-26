77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Gaming win in Nevada declines again in August

The second straight month of gaming win decline in Nevada was likely the result of bad timing, ...
The second straight month of gaming win decline in Nevada was likely the result of bad timing, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
People at Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Where to find rooftop pools in Las Vegas
A rendering of Flipper's World roller skating rink. The rink will takeover the TAO Beach Dayclu ...
Strip resort club to be taken over by roller-skating rink
Drop the Trop: 555 drones, 2,100 pounds of explosives highlight implosion
Resorts World is pictured, on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
Former Vegas high roller, online gaming founder to be sentenced for fraud
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2024 - 8:34 am
 

The second straight month of gaming win decline in Nevada was likely the result of bad timing, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday.

The board reported gaming win of $1.16 billion in August, a 3.8 percent decline from the same month last year. Clark County win was down 4.4 percent to $980.9 million with Strip win off 3.5 percent to $643.7 million. Downtown Las Vegas win fell 8.8 percent to $58.4 million.

But the largest decline came on the Boulder Strip, which was down 21.8 percent to $64.8 million.

“A lot of the volatility you are seeing in downtown and the Boulder Strip is the result of the month of August ending on a Sunday,” said Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Control Board who crunches the state’s monthly gaming statistics.

“As a result of the timing of slot collections falling into September, the revenue will be recognized and reported to the board in September’s filings. The strip was negatively impacted by a low baccarat hold as total win excluding baccarat increased by 2.8 percent or $15.5 million. Additionally, slot revenue timing negatively impacted the Strip.”

While most of Southern Nevada’s submarkets showed declines, the Mesquite market rose 10.2 percent over August 2023 to $14.4 million.

“Mesquite benefited from the extra weekend days in the month vs. last August in addition to some stronger promotions compared to last year,” Lawton said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES