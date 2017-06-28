Golden Entertainment subsidiary licensed to operate video gaming terminals in Illinois

A subsidiary of Golden Entertainment, the Nevada slot route operator that runs the PT’s Pub chain, has been licensed to operate video gaming terminals in Illinois.

A StarBar bar top game from a PT's tavern. (Golden Entertainment)

A Golden Entertainment building is seen on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

The company announced Wednesday that it had received permission from the Illinois Gaming Board to operate terminals, which are similar in appearance to slot machines, at bars, restaurants, truck stops and fraternal and veterans organizations.

In May, Illinois regulators said there are more than 26,000 video gaming terminals operating in 6,000 locations in the state.

Golden, which earlier this month announced the acquisition of American Casino & Entertainment Properties, owner of the Stratosphere, for $850 million, is now licensed in four states, including Illinois, Nevada, Montana and Maryland.

