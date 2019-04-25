Golden Gate Casino expected to open sportsbook in June

Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Rendering of Circa, a casino-hotel resort being built in downtown Las Vegas by Derek and Greg Stevens. (Circa Las Vegas)

Golden Gate CEO Derek Stevens in front of his Fremont Street property following a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially unveil the expansion and renovations at the Golden Gate hotel-casino on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Representatives of the Golden Gate Casino are expected to open their own branded sportsbook in June after the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a license for the downtown Las Vegas operation.

The Golden Gate, the D and the under-construction Circa resort plan to operate sportsbooks under the Circa Sports brand. Currently, the D has a small sportsbook and Golden Gate has a sports wagering kiosk managed by William Hill, the state’s largest sportsbook operator.

D owner Derek Stevens has promised to deliver the biggest sportsbook in Las Vegas “with the biggest screen in sportsbook history” at Circa when it opens in December 2020. He plans to be able to show every major game being broadcast at the planned three-story sportsbook venue.

In Thursday’s meeting in Carson City, Matthew Metcalf, formerly an assistant director at the Westgate Las Vegas sportsbook and now Circa’s sportsbook director, told commissioners the first location at Golden Gate would open June 1.

Designed by Moser Architecture Studio, the new sportsbook at the Golden Gate will feature a video wall with 18 screens, LED board displaying betting odds and two betting kiosks.

Circa Sports will debut its mobile wagering app when the book opens.

