Grand Sahara Resort is temporary ‘working name’ for SLS Las Vegas

Meruleo Group said it has not finalized a new name for the recently acquired SLS Las Vegas, but county permits show the listed project name as Grand Sahara Resort.

The closed Sahara as seen on Monday, Dec. 3, 2012, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sahara on the Las Vegas Strip, March 5, 2007.

The former Sahara on the Las Vegas Strip, May 26, 2006. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The name matches social media speculation that spread within hours of Meruelo Group announcing in May 2017 that it had agreed to buy the struggling SLS Las Vegas, formerly the Sahara, from San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group.

“We have not determined the name of the new property. It was a working name at the time that the plans were written up several months ago,” Meruelo Group spokesman Christopher Abraham said Tuesday in reference to the July county filings.

Meruelo Group has filed several permit requests to remodel since receiving Gaming Control Commission approval to acquire SLS Las Vegas at the end of March. Meruelo Group said it would invest up to $100 million in the coming years to revamp the property, including refreshing the game floor and upgrading the pool area.

Clark County issued permits July 3 and on Monday that detail $3.5 million worth of work on an interior remodel at the SLS.

Rat Pack

Stockbridge partnered with SBE Entertainment Group to buy the Rat Pack-era Sahara in 2007. The partners renamed the famed property to SLS, a brand aimed at jet-setting millennials, in 2014.

The rumored name closely resembles the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, which is owned by Meruelo Group.

Meruelo Group has the right to continue using the SLS brand name but plans to rebrand the property sometime in 2019, Abraham said. Meruelo Group acquired the rights to the name Sahara Hotel & Casino when it bought SLS Las Vegas, he added.

SBE Entertainment, owner of the SLS brand, hinted at the name change on an Instagram post in July 2017.

The post featured a photo of an authentic Sahara match book with the text: “You and SLS make a perfect match!”

