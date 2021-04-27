Hakkasan Group holds job fair for club, restaurant positions

The hospitality company is looking to fill positions within the company’s Las Vegas restaurants, nightclubs and dayclubs.

Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hakkasan Group is looking to fill positions within the company’s Las Vegas restaurants, nightclubs and dayclubs.

The company will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. Applicants must apply online and make a reservation before Friday at hkk.sn/careers.

Restaurant positions include managers, hosts, food servers, cooks and bartenders. Some nightclub and dayclub positions include lifeguards, model cocktail servers, model porters, model barbacks, security and stewards. All model applicants must audition in swimwear.

The company’s news release stated only applicants that apply online and make a reservation will be accepted in the order they are received.

Due to COVID-19, once the maximum amount of applicants is received, the interview process will be closed. Walk-in applications will not be available or accepted.