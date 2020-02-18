Hawaii woman wins $420K in downtown Las Vegas
In a game known for lots of pushes, a winner took home a fortune on one hand Monday night.
No pushes on this hand of Pai Gow poker.
A Hawaiia resident, who wished to remain anonymous, turned her Las Vegas vacation at Main Street Station into a more than $420,000 payday.
She hit a seven-card straight flush and bonus bet playing Pai Gow poker on Monday,.
The casino staple, in which players play two hands, is known for a lot of pushes where players frequently win one hand against the dealer, but lose the other.