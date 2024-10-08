Horseshoe goes viral with new Caesars launch; Frontier gives special promo

Here is a roundup of some of the latest casino and tourism news.

A Las Vegas Strip property will become famous online as Caesars Interactive, the iGaming division of Caesars Entertainment Inc., is adopting the Horseshoe Online Casino brand for all of Caesars online sites.

The Horseshoe brand has been around since 1951 and debuted online through Caesars’ Michigan operation.

The launch was made possible through Caesars’ partnership with Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Players 21 and older in the Great Lakes State can now download the Horseshoe Online Casino app on iOS and Android or visit horseshoeonlinecasino.com to experience a dynamic online casino with a multi-lobby navigation layout modeled after a real-life casino floor layout with curated lobbies dedicated to core casino game mechanics, including high-limit slots, private live dealer tables, linked progressive jackpots, and variations of poker and roulette.

In addition to Michigan, online wagering is legal in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Rhode Island with online poker play allowed in Delaware, New Jersey and Nevada.

Frontier courts seniors

A discount typically reserved for senior citizens at restaurants is being tried by an airline that serves Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines recently announced a 55FOR55 discount code for a 55 percent discount for customers 55 and older who purchase tickets on flyfrontier.com to select destinations through February.

There are blackout dates and there’s a list of routes where Frontier won’t offer the discount, including Las Vegas to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and flights to Las Vegas from Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International, Dallas-Fort Worth International, and New York’s John F. Kennedy International.

Deutsche Bank dumps Bally’s

Deutsche Bank announced last week that it no longer will monitor Bally’s Corp. in its reports to investors.

The owner of the Tropicana site on the Strip is in the process of going private through a merger agreement with Standard General L.P. whose managing partner, Soo Kim, is the chairman of the Bally’s board of directors.

Resorts World flags racing fans

Resorts World announced “Race Week” activations for the Formula One Grand Prix week that include a go-karting experience and car rally. The activations, held between Nov. 21-24, include an electric go-kart riding track and a Society Sevn Car Rally and Show.

N.J. judge tosses Atlantic City casino hotel price-fixing scheme lawsuit

A federal court judge in New Jersey tossed out a proposed class-action lawsuit against several Atlantic City casino operators which alleged a price-fixing conspiracy intended to gouge customers. Judge Karen M. Williams of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

The lawsuit accused Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Hard Rock International, as well as a Florida-based software developer, of inflating hotel room prices for years using a computer algorithm.

The case in N.J. is comparable to a lawsuit in Nevada accusing Las Vegas casino-hotel operators of the same scheme.

Wynn Resorts secures UAE gaming license, company says

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says it has been awarded the first casino gaming license in the United Arab Emirates. The company said it was developing a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to Wynn Resorts, the project, which is already under construction, is a joint venture between affiliates of Wynn, Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding.