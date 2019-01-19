Judge delays ruling on dispute between Wynn, Resorts World

A judge has delayed ruling on a request for a temporary restraining order that could shut down construction at the Resorts World Las Vegas project on the Strip.

Resorts World Las Vegas construction and Encore by Wynn Las Vegas are pictured in this composite photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rendering of what Resorts World will look like when completed. (Courtesy)

U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro on Friday directed attorneys for Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Resorts World to attend a hearing Jan. 29 in Las Vegas to present arguments on how Resorts World could produce a property design that doesn’t resemble Wynn and Encore Las Vegas resort towers.

Wynn filed a five-count trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit on Dec. 21.

The five counts of the suit list federal trade dress infringement; unfair competition and false designation of origin; federal trademark dilution; state trademark dilution; and copyright infringement.

In a January response, Resorts World said its building would look dramatically different from Wynn’s properties upon completion. The company also noted that if the project is shut down it would cost it an estimated $169 million and result in 500 construction workers being immediately laid off.

Currently, the buildings have a similar look with bronze glass and dark horizontal bands between floors.

The court’s order “allows Resorts World time to satisfy Wynn and the court that any design different from the design Wynn accuses of infringement will not resemble the design of the Wynn,” a Wynn company spokesman said.

“It is Wynn’s desire that a design can be agreed to in the next two weeks, as expressed at the hearing, so that construction can continue and no jobs are interrupted or terminated,” the company said.

Resorts World said additional evidence would be presented at the Jan. 29 hearing.

“Genting (Resorts World’s parent company) remains confident that once all of the relevant facts are presented the company will defeat Wynn’s baseless claims,” Michael Levoff, senior vice president of public affairs and development for Genting, said in an emailed statement.

