Resorts World Las Vegas responds to Wynn Resorts’ lawsuit

Resorts World Las Vegas construction and Encore by Wynn Las Vegas are pictured in this composite photo. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Attorneys representing Resorts World Las Vegas say the resort might look like Wynn Las Vegas and Encore now — but it won’t by the time it’s done.

In a response to a Wynn Resorts Ltd. pre-Christmas lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Nevada, representatives of Resorts World said, “upon completion, RWLV will look dramatically different from Wynn’s properties, dispelling any suggestion that a reasonable consumer could confuse the two resorts for each other.”

The Resorts World filing includes renderings of what the building is expected to look like when it’s completed in late 2020. The renderings show several red hues adorning the bronze-colored glass windows and one portion of the tower features multi-colored patterns on the glass facade.

The initial Wynn lawsuit used existing photographs of the Wynn, Encore and Wynn Macau towers and the Resorts World construction site to show their similarity.

The answer to the lawsuit also says a project stoppage proposed in a motion for an injunction could cost Resorts World an estimated $169 million and result in 500 construction workers being immediately laid off.

“There are currently approximately 1,500 workers on-site and employed in connection with the RWLV project,” project manager William Richardson of W.A. Richardson Builders said in an excerpt from the court filing.

“If an injunction is granted and glass installation is stopped for months or longer, I anticipate that approximately one-third of those on-site workers – 500 – would be immediately dismissed, as they are working on elements of construction that would be affected by a glass stoppage,” he said.

The filing also says further delays could push back the arrival of 3,000 permanent jobs once the property opens.

The $4 billion, 3,000-room project is located across Las Vegas Boulevard from Encore Las Vegas.

The five-count trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit was filed Dec. 21.

The five counts of the suit list federal trade dress infringement; unfair competition and false designation of origin; federal trademark dilution; state trademark dilution; and copyright infringement.

Wynn is seeking an injunction prohibiting Resort World’s use of Wynn’s trade dress as well as an order requiring Resort World to “remove any materials or goods that constituted infringing trade dress from its Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino that is currently under construction.”

Wynn also wants to be awarded any profits resulting from the use of the colors and architectural style as well as exemplary and punitive damages.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.