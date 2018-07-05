Kim Sinatra stepping down from Wynn Resorts

Kim Sinatra is stepping down as general counsel of Wynn Resorts.

Sinatra, 58, is considered by many gaming industry insiders to be the second-most powerful person at the company after CEO Matt Maddox.

“Sinatra will cease to serve as the Company’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective July 15, 2018,” the company said in a short statement.

No reason was given for her departure.

Sinatra joined Wynn Resorts in 2004 and became general counsel and corporate secretary in 2006.

The 58-year old earned $13.3 million in total compensation last year, including stock. She has been among the highest paid executives in the gaming industry.

