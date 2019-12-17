LA visitor wins $315K on downtown Las Vegas slot machine

A visitor from California found himself far from Heartbreak Hotel after a few spins on an Elvis slot machine in downtown Las Vegas.

Davy of Los Angeles won $315,429.61 Monday morning a 25-cent Elvis slot machine at Four Queens, according to the casino’s Twitter feed.

$315,429.61!!!!! Repeat $315,429.61!!!!! #Congratulations to our #lucky gentleman Davy from California winning $315,429.61 playing the Elvis game by Scientific Gaming!!! pic.twitter.com/7sFPs3L1CY — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) December 16, 2019

Four Queens also shared a winner from Friday. A visitor from Pennsylvania won $17,628.54 on penny progressive Walking Dead machine.

$17,628.54!!!!! #Luckylady from Pennsylvania hit a penny progressive on the #walkingdead #slotmachine by @aristocratslots for a whooping $17,628.54. Congratulations to our lucky winner!!! pic.twitter.com/1dz6bN9M9a — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) December 13, 2019

Around the Las Vegas Valley

At Binion’s, a visitor from Washington won $7,200 Monday on Triple Double Red Hot, and a guest won $4,228 on a Madonna slot machine.

At the California Hotel, Ruth of Las Vegas hit a seven-spot Keno card, turning $1 into $7,000.

At the Golden Nugget, a player turned $3 into a $10,000 haul.

The magic of turning $3 into $10,000. pic.twitter.com/Vlnk7jhCBI — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 15, 2019

