Las Vegas’ Full House Resorts chosen for Illinois resort project

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2021 - 2:40 pm
 
A rendering of American Place Waukegan. (Full House Resorts)
Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts has been selected in a competitive process to build a casino resort in Waukegan, Illinois, midway between Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Chicago.

The Illinois Gaming Board on Wednesday approved Full House’s proposal, called American Place, from among five developers in a process that began in 2019.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2024.

The $500 million resort initially will open with 20 villas with second-phase plans to add a 150-room four-star boutique hotel.

Full House will be permitted to build a temporary casino site, expected to be completed in the middle of 2022, while the resort is under construction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

