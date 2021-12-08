Las Vegas’ Full House Resorts chosen for Illinois resort project

The Illinois Gaming Board approved the $500 million casino-resort property that will open with 20 luxury villas and later expand with a 150-room four-star hotel.

A rendering of American Place Waukegan. (Full House Resorts)

Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts has been selected in a competitive process to build a casino resort in Waukegan, Illinois, midway between Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Chicago.

The Illinois Gaming Board on Wednesday approved Full House’s proposal, called American Place, from among five developers in a process that began in 2019.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2024.

The $500 million resort initially will open with 20 villas with second-phase plans to add a 150-room four-star boutique hotel.

Full House will be permitted to build a temporary casino site, expected to be completed in the middle of 2022, while the resort is under construction.

