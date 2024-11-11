73°F
Las Vegas local hits $129K jackpot at Boulder Highway casino

Arizona Charlie's Boulder at 4575 Boulder Highway. (Golden Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2024 - 3:22 pm
 

A lucky player hit it big at a Boulder Highway casino over the weekend.

Golden Entertainment said a Las Vegas local won a $129,697 double progressive jackpot at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder on Sunday afternoon.

The double progressive jackpot has been reset to $10,000 after the big win and is currently growing, the company said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

