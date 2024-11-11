Las Vegas local hits $129K jackpot at Boulder Highway casino
A lucky local hit it big at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder casino over the weekend.
A lucky player hit it big at a Boulder Highway casino over the weekend.
Golden Entertainment said a Las Vegas local won a $129,697 double progressive jackpot at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder on Sunday afternoon.
The double progressive jackpot has been reset to $10,000 after the big win and is currently growing, the company said.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.