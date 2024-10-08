95°F
Las Vegas local hits $259K table game jackpot at off-Strip casino

Local player Richard drew a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker to win a $259,850 pa ...
Local player Richard drew a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker to win a $259,850 payout Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

Reset the machine.

Local player Richard hit a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker to win a $259,850 progressive jackpot Saturday at Suncoast, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Following Saturday’s win, the progressive jackpot at Boyd properties has been reset at $75,075.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Quick strike on Lightning Chica Bonita.

Four Queens

Don’t think these machines mind about the new host.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

