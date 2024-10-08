Las Vegas local hits $259K table game jackpot at off-Strip casino

Horseshoe goes viral with new Caesars launch; Frontier gives special promo

Allen, Hard Rock ready to take on Las Vegas

Local player Richard drew a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker to win a $259,850 payout Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Reset the machine.

Local player Richard hit a 7-card straight flush on Face Up Pai Gow Poker to win a $259,850 progressive jackpot Saturday at Suncoast, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Following Saturday’s win, the progressive jackpot at Boyd properties has been reset at $75,075.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Quick strike on Lightning Chica Bonita.

Lightning Chica Bonita

Winnings: $12,918.41 pic.twitter.com/iDkU0iC1io — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 8, 2024

Four Queens

Don’t think these machines mind about the new host.

Wheel of Fortune was hot at Four Queens this weekend! 🎉🤩 Huge congratulations to our lucky jackpot winners for taking home an impressive prize! #moneymonday #fourqueens #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/CT0PfM5rFE — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 7, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.