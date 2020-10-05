Las Vegas local scores $531K Pai Gow progressive jackpot

The card was a joker, but it was no joke for a frequent visitor to Aliante Casino who won in a big way Sunday.

Jesus was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at around noon Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $531,639. (Boyd Gaming)

Jesus was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at around noon Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $531,639. (Boyd Gaming)

The card was a joker, but it was no joke for a frequent visitor to Aliante Casino who won in a big way Sunday.

Jesus was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker around noon when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $531,639.

Jesus, who said had been planning to refinance his house this week, will instead pay off his mortgage.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participate in the company’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and Cannery.

With the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

The properties’ Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot will now reset at $150,000.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.