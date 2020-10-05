89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas local scores $531K Pai Gow progressive jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2020 - 12:35 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2020 - 12:46 pm

The card was a joker, but it was no joke for a frequent visitor to Aliante Casino who won in a big way Sunday.

Jesus was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker around noon when he hit a seven-card straight flush with a joker, capturing a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of $531,639.

Jesus, who said had been planning to refinance his house this week, will instead pay off his mortgage.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participate in the company’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and Cannery.

With the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

The properties’ Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot will now reset at $150,000.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
2
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
3
Security guards shoot, kill gunman at South Point
Security guards shoot, kill gunman at South Point
4
Man stabbed to death during birthday party at Las Vegas resort
Man stabbed to death during birthday party at Las Vegas resort
5
Treasury, IRS silent on raising the threshold for jackpot paperwork
Treasury, IRS silent on raising the threshold for jackpot paperwork
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST