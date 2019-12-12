Las Vegas resorts twinkle for the holiday season

Las Vegas’ desert landscape may not look like a winter wonderland, but local resort-casinos are still getting into the holiday spirit.

A number of properties have transformed themselves with decorations fit for Santa’s workshop.

Here are some of the holiday displays across the valley:

■ A 15-foot-tall gingerbread house at Aria will be on display through Jan. 6. The structure required the Patisserie at Aria to bake over 600 pounds of gingerbread.

■ Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens unveiled its holiday display Monday. The winter theme explores the world of Queen Bellissima and features a 42-foot-tall, live white fir with thousands of twinkling lights, elves, a carriage and the queen’s castle.

■ Holiday Magic at the Linq Promenade includes festive decor and live entertainment now through Dec. 25. Its holiday show runs Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the top of the hour. Each show includes seasonal songs accompanied by LED-costumed dancers, stunt acrobatics, street “elves” and snowfall. This year’s Holiday Magic also includes a 12-foot-tall tree with a light display that syncs to music selected on guests’ smartphones.

■ Holiday Experience at the Park, located between New York-New York and Park MGM, features holiday treats from vendors, live entertainment and visits from Santa. Displays include a 30-foot-tall tree and 10-foot-tall LED snowman.

The light display will be on through December. The rest of the experience comes to life each Friday and Saturday night at sunset and Sundays at 3 p.m. through the end of the month. Saint Nick will make additional appearances before each Vegas Golden Knights home game leading up to Christmas.

*Red Rock Resort has a tree two stories high that greets guests on top of the hotel lobby staircase.

■ Winter Wonderland at Mystic Falls Park inside Sam’s Town will be on display until New Year’s Day. The display includes a nine-minute laser show accompanied by holiday songs and artificial snow. Shows run nightly on the hour from 5 to 10 p.m.

■ Twelve designers and gardeners spent five days transforming The Venetian’s waterfall atrium and gardens for the holidays. Hand-crafted snowflakes are suspended over more than 5,000 plants in the waterfall atrium and The Palazzo tower lobby. Other decor in the resort includes 13-foot-tall gold trees and clusters of ornaments that stand 5 feet tall. The decor will be on display until Jan. 5.

■ The Wynn Las Vegas’ main atrium is filled with village decorations inspired by the novel “Gulliver’s Travels.” Guests can also create their own edible holiday decorations at the “Treat Trimming Party,” led by a pastry chef at the Costa di Mare restaurant. The workshop is Saturday at 2 p.m. Entry is $125 per person and open to those 5 and older.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

