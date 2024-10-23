Las Vegas Sands has new credit line for improvements in Macao

The Las Vegas company in 2022 committed to spending $3.5 billion on nongaming amenities in Macao and now has a $2.51 billion credit line to work with.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has entered a credit agreement for $2.51 billion, which is expected to be used to build and improve amenities at the gaming company’s properties in Macao.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday, Sands said the 2024 SCL Credit Facility, a revolving credit account, can be drawn on through Sept. 24, 2029. The filing also indicated the new line of credit could be used to pay down other debt.

In late 2022, Sands committed to investing $3.5 billion in nongaming amenities in Macao as part of the process to renew licensing in the Chinese gambling enclave.

The Las Vegas-based company, the gaming industry leader in Macao, has championed the market since it opened its first property there in 2004.

Sands executives could expand on the new credit facility later Wednesday, when they discuss the company’s third-quarter earnings with investors after the stock market closes.

