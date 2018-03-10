Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has joined other Strip operators in raising resort fees.

“As of March 6, The Venetian and The Palazzo increased our resort fee to $45,” Sands spokeswoman Alyssa Anderson said in an email.

Las Vegas Sands has raised its daily Las Vegas resort fees by $20 over the past three years, an 80 percent increase, according to Deutsche Bank and Las Vegas Review-Journal data.

However, unlike most of their Strip competitors, Las Vegas Sands properties still offer free parking.

Caesars Entertainment Corp., MGM Resorts International and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this year have raised their resort fees between $2 and $5 to between $30 and $39.

Wynn Resorts has not increased its resort fee. It remains at $39.

“We have not planned a resort fee increase. We don’t raise fees on an annual schedule,” said Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver.

Resort fees cover amenities such as high-speed internet access and the use of swimming pools, fitness centers and business centers. The fees are charged regardless of whether guests use the amenities.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

