Las Vegas Sands reports tourism rebound underway in Macao

Record mass gaming revenue has been reported in Singapore and the Chinese new year celebration has jump-started visitation to Macao in January, Sands executives say.

Las Vegas Sands CEO Rob Goldstein poses for a portrait at the company’s headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Rob Goldstein said Wednesday that business is returning to Macao, the Asian gaming hub battered for years by the pandemic and China’s zero-COVID policies and travel restrictions.

Goldstein added that the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore just hit an all-time property record for mass gaming revenue.

In an earnings call, Goldstein told investors the company was “deeply enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties throughout 2023 and in the years ahead.

“While travel restrictions and reduced visitation continued to impact our financial performance during the [fourth] quarter, we remain confident in a robust recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets,” Goldstein said.

Sands reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting from travel restrictions and reduced visitation to the Chinese enclave.

Eased travel restrictions and the start of Chinese new year celebrations this month have been a boost for Macao, where Sands is the market leader.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

