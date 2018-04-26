Las Vegas shooting still hurting MGM Resorts business

Shares of MGM Resorts International plunged as much as 10 percent Thursday morning after the company cut its earning guidance for 2018 due to weakness at two Strip properties.

Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

MGM shares fell $3.32, or 9.4 percent, to $32.01 as of 9:30 am. It is the biggest drop in months for the casino operator.

Mandalay Bay, the site of the Oct. 1 shooting, is recovering slower than anticipated, MGM executives told Wall Street analysts during the first quarter conference call.

The company had a convention cancellation in February and several smaller cancellations, Chief Operating Officer Corey Sanders said. Meeting demand around the first anniversary of the shooting is “challenged.”

Some leisure tourist are also “electing to stay away” from the Mandalay Bay, Sanders said. MGM Chief Executive Officer Jim Murren said some Mandalay Bay guests as well as Monte Carlo guests are choosing to stay at competitor properties.

MGM is carrying out a massive overhaul of Monte Carlo that exceeds $500 million in investment, causing much greater disruptions than management anticipated.

Murren said he “completely underestimated the financial impact that would cause” the company and the process has been “brutual.”

Murren dodged a question during the call about rumors about the company’s possible interested in Wynn Resorts Ltd. assets. The executive said the company intends to focus on returning money to shareholders through dividends and buybacks after it completes major projects this year.

Murren said it would have to be an “extremely unique situation” for him to “step back and start burdening this company” with debt.

