Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas Strip continues to lead nation as top gaming revenue generator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 9:15 am
 
People and vehicles on the Strip at Bellagio Drive in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (K.M. Ca ...
People and vehicles on the Strip at Bellagio Drive in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the third straight year, record revenue was reported in the nation’s commercial casinos with 2023’s $66.52 billion total up 10 percent from the previous year, the American Gaming Association announced Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Strip continued to be the nation’s largest market with $8.83 billion, a 7.2 percent increase over 2022, well ahead of the nation’s No. 2 market, Atlantic City, New Jersey, with $2.86 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

