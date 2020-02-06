Las Vegas visitors hit $100K jackpots on, off Strip

Visitors on and off the Las Vegas Strip are celebrating $100,000 wins through different means.

(Paris Las Vegas, Rio via Twitter)

Visitors on and off the Las Vegas Strip are celebrating $100,000 wins through different means.

Russell Dobitz of New Glarus, Wisconsin, hit a $100,000 jackpot Saturday on the Double Blessings slot machine at Paris Las Vegas, the casino reported on its Twitter account.

For your information, New Glarus is about 100 miles west of Milwaukee.

What a way to start February! 🙌 CONGRATULATIONS 🥳 to Mr. Dobitz from New Glarus, WI for winning a $100,000 jackpot here at Paris Las Vegasl! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/5w5qf0ItMI — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) February 6, 2020

At the Rio, Katherine C. of Covington, Louisiana, celebrated her birthday with a royal flush on a Three Card Poker table, good for $100,000.

More geography: Covington is about 42 miles north of New Orleans, but a trip around Lake Pontchartrain will add an extra 20 miles to the trip.

Congrats to Katherine C. from Covington, LA for hitting a Royal Flush and winning $100,000! … and HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🥳🥂🎂 #TimetoGetLucky #TimetoGetPaid pic.twitter.com/uoTYFucdmQ — Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) February 6, 2020

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At the California Hotel, Preston, a visitor from California, won $15,497 on a Double Diamond slots machine.

Congratulations to Preston from California who hit this $15,497 jackpot at the California casino! #TheCalCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/w1iGmywBCe — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 5, 2020

At Binion’s, a player on the 10-cent Dragon Link machine hit a hyperlink bonus to collect a $13,794.90 payday.

Our latest big time winner was playing a Dragon Link $.10 Happy & Prosperous progressive. They got into a hyperlink bonus & locked up the machine for an awesome $13,794.90 payday!! Stop by Binion’s 24/7 & try your luck!! #binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/D8yEWS5uqd — Binion's (@BinionsLV) February 5, 2020

At Downtown Grand, Cameron’s side bet on a Blackjack 21+3 table was good for $9,372.

Winner, winner! Congrats to Cameron on hitting a 21+3 side bet on one of our #blackjack tables last night for $9,372! #DowntownGrandLV pic.twitter.com/1FCqPkiw2C — Downtown Grand (@DowntownGrandLV) February 5, 2020

At Fremont, a video keno player turned a 7-spot hit into $7,000.

Winning combination… 7-spot! Congrats lucky winner on your $7,000 jackpot at Fremont! pic.twitter.com/4YVFObuqdZ — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 4, 2020

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.