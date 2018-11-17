Luxor arena gets new name: HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

Fountain Valley, California-based Kingston Technology Co. Inc. and Allied Esports on Friday announced that the arena at Luxor will be known as HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

A California computer technology company that specializes in memory devices has won the naming rights to the esports arena at Luxor.

The name change was immediate. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership will include co-branded events with meetings with HyperX personalities, esports participants and social media influencers. HyperX, Kingston’s gaming division, also will have branded content and promotions in the building and on social media platforms and a prominent retail presence.

Earlier this year, HyperX became the “Official Peripheral and Arena Partner” of the Las Vegas arena which opened in March, equipping gamers with HyperX headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads for esports tournaments, special events and daily play.

The arena will be the site of numerous competitions in December and in January will host several events centered around CES.

