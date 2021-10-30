Mets owner reportedly in talks with Las Vegas Sands to build casino

Sportico is reporting that New York Mets majority owner Steven Cohen is in preliminary talks with Las Vegas Sands Corp. to build a casino next to the Mets’ stadium, Citi Field.

A Las Vegas Sands spokesman would not comment on the report but issued a statement about the company’s continuing interest in the New York City market.

“Sands has long been interested in development opportunities around New York City,” the statement said. “New York is surrounded by gaming states and annually sees billions of dollars flowing from New Yorkers to the state coffers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“If the state were to activate the three gaming licenses available for the New York City region it would undoubtedly attract significant interest, and ultimately, investment from interested parties like us. The amount of good paying middle-class jobs and the tax revenue generated by these projects would be meaningful to the state and the local communities as well.”

On Oct. 20, the New York State Gaming Commission issued a 14-page request for information to parties interested in applying for three unawarded commercial casino licenses.

The RFI process includes deadlines for the submission of questions about the process, due Nov. 10, and the question response date, Dec. 10.

The commission is required to prepare and distribute a report with the results of the RFI to the governor and the state Legislature no later than six months after receiving the information.

The Queens area, where Citi Field is located, is listed in the request for information as a qualifying location for a casino.

The New York Post reported earlier this month that casino operators had scouted spots near Citi Field, near Belmont Park in Long Island (home to the racetrack and the New York Islanders’ new arena) and the St. George neighborhood in Staten Island. It mentioned Bally’s Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd., Las Vegas Sands and the Malaysia-based Genting Group as companies that might express interest.

Bally’s also is one of the companies that has submitted a pair of bids to build a resort in Chicago.

New York has a number of racinos and tribal casinos, plus the four commercial casinos in the upstate region. They are Del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre; Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady; Tioga Downs in Tioga; and Resorts World Catskills in Kiamesha Lake, all at least 90 miles from New York City.

