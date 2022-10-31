75°F
MGM Cotai dealer tests positive for COVID, resort shuts down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2022 - 3:14 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2022 - 3:31 pm
A man walks against the atrium roof at MGM Cotai Resort in Macau Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Residents of Macao have been ordered to be tested for COVID-19 Monday and Tuesday after a dealer at MGM Cotai tested positive for the virus.

The resort was locked down Sunday by health authorities, and no one has been allowed in or out of the resort operated by MGM Resorts International subsidiary MGM China. The casino, hotel and its restaurants have been ordered closed by Macao’s government and all visitors and staff members have been ordered to stay at the property.

According to a government notification, a croupier at the resort who worked eight-hour shifts Wednesday and Thursday tested positive for the disease as did her two sons.

The government has ordered that anyone who visited the property for at least a half hour between Thursday and Saturday be tested and possibly transported to a quarantine facility.

MGM did not respond to a request for comment about the incident.

The MGM Cotai closure represents another blow to Macao’s casino industry which has been dealing with COVID restrictions imposed by the Chinese central government for 2 1/2 years.

The lockdown is also occurring at a time when government officials are warning local residents of the possible arrival of a typhoon Tuesday or Wednesday. Macao is within the anticipated path of Typhoon Nalgae, which on Tuesday morning was about 310 miles southeast of Macao. Flooding and storm surge is expected with the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

THE LATEST