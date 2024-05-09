Off-Strip casino pushes back on planned Culinary strike

An off-Strip hotel-casino facing a two-day strike says it will legal action against the union threatening to walk off the job.

Virgin Hotels, facing a two-day strike, says it will take legal action against the union threatening to walk off the job. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Culinary Local 226, representing about 700 hospitality workers at Virgin Hotels, said Wednesday its members at the Paradise Road property will strike beginning at 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday because of lengthy contract negotiations. The union has been negotiating a new five-year contract since last year. Contracts originally expired on June 1.

But Virgin officials say the union is not negotiating in good faith “despite our sincere efforts to meet and negotiate.” Resort representatives said they have filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

“The Union has informed us it intends to commence a 48-hour strike on Friday, May 10th – a strike which we do not believe is in anyone’s best interest,” a statement from the property said. “Because the Union has not told us what agreements it believes are necessary to avoid a strike, we have asked the Union to join us in mediation as soon as possible. The goal of mediation is to reach an agreement without disrupting our guests and our team members’ lives with a work stoppage.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional service remains unwavering, and we continue to work towards a swift resolution that benefits both our team members and our guests. If a strike begins on Friday, we intend to take all lawful steps necessary to continue operating and providing exceptional guest service.”

Culinary workers at Virgin Hotels are the last of the union’s members in the resort corridor to not strike a deal with their employer. While most downtown and off-Strip properties reached agreements with the union in early February — when the union used the upcoming Super Bowl as leverage — the Feb. 5 strike deadline was called off at Virgin Hotels and the union agreed to give management at the roughly 1,500-room property more time to reach a deal.

Union officials will share more details on its strike plans in a media call at 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

