MGM Cotai opening postponed until sometime in February

MGM Resorts International said it will delay the opening of its Cotai casino scheduled for next week as it awaits final government approval.

Construction for a light rail system in front of the MGM Cotai construction development on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

The $3.45 billion casino will be opened sometime in February, MGM said in statement to the Hong Kong exchange. The 1,400-room hotel and casino was scheduled to open Jan. 29.

“The company is undergoing the administrative approval process of obtaining relevant licenses to operate MGM Cotai. As a result, it is now expected that the public opening date of MGM Cotai will be within the month of February 2018,” the statement said.

Chinese New Year, a time when many of the nation’s citizens head to Macau, officially begins on Feb. 16 and ends March 2.

