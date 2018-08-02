Casinos & Gaming

MGM cuts room rates in preparation for a ‘volatile’ Q3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2018 - 7:14 am
 
Updated August 2, 2018 - 5:42 pm

MGM Resorts International stock dipped to a 52-week low Thursday after the Las Vegas company’s earnings and revenues failed to meet analysts’ expectations.

Despite falling short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, company management said the financial results “came in better than we expected.”

Responding to a question about whether the effects of the Oct. 1 shooting are still affecting the company, Murren said operations at Mandalay Bay are still “about 80 percent back” from where they were prior to the incident.

The dip in stocks was largely due to the company’s weak projections for the third quarter which came on the heels of a rival company’s reported similar outlook Wednesday.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said the company was forced to cut hotel room prices during the second and third quarters to draw the transient leisure market because conventions didn’t fill enough rooms.

“(For the third quarter) the all-time record citywide in conventions was in 2016. The second best was last year. The third best will be this year,” Murren said. “This year’s not a bad convention quarter. It’s just up against these two incredible comps (comparable circumstances) in the last couple of years.”

He said the company thought it could fill rooms by marketing to small-meetings groups, but when that failed, it cut hotel room prices.

Typical for summer

Murren insisted a slower third quarter is typical.

“The third quarter is always volatile in Las Vegas,” Murren said.

Third-quarter results will be up against a tough comparison in 2017, when MGM hosted two boxing matches, including the high-profile Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

“The way we’ve been addressing it is to continue to bring content to Las Vegas. We brought in the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA basketball team), we sponsored the (National Basketball Association) Summer League last month. That’s going to be much bigger as an event next year than it was this year,” he said.

“We’re going to bring more content to the T-Mobile (Arena). The Raiders are going to finish the stadium in 2020. There’s an awful lot going on and there’s no cause to change the strategy when it has been working. What we need to do is when we have these pockets, do the best we can without degrading the customer experience, because if we do that, people won’t come back.”

Springfield opening

He noted the opening of the company’s MGM Springfield property in Massachusetts later this month and high-end luxury accommodations opening at MGM Cotai in Macau by the end of the year.

He also said that the transition of its Monte Carlo property to Park MGM would also drive revenue when that project is completed.

He said MGM also has positioned itself well with its recently announced collaborations with Boyd Gaming, technology provider GVC and the NBA.

MGM will work with Boyd to offer sports betting in states where the company doesn’t have a presence. The deal with the NBA will enable the company to market its properties through the league and also could provide an inside track toward a future franchise for Las Vegas thanks to its existing relationship with the league with the Aces and the growing Summer League presence.

As a result, Murren said the company would provide more conservative estimates on revenue per available room in the future.

Frustrating calls

“We all get frustrated over RevPAR (revenue per available room),” Murren said. “When we meet or exceed RevPAR, it’s no big deal. When we miss, it’s a big disaster. We’re going to be much more conservative in our RevPAR guidance. I don’t like calls like this.”

A survey of 15 Wall Street analysts had projected an average earnings estimate of 29 cents a share for the second quarter, with 13 analysts expecting an average revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

Murren said fourth-quarter projections are better and the company will be able to take advantage of its recent capital expenditures to drive greater cash flow, which would be shared with investors in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

MGM reported a 41 percent decline in net income to $123.8 million, 21 cents a share, for its second quarter that ended June 30.

After seeing the stock tumble 9.6 percent Wednesday to $28.35 a share, the issue dipped further at midday Thursday on heavy trading. At one point, the stock fell to $26.86 a share, a low for the past year.

By the end of the trading day, MGM closed up 46 cents, 1.6 percent, to $28.97 a share, on volume about four times the average. After hours, the issue fell 7 cents, 0.2 percent, to finish at $28.90 a share.

Decline began Wednesday

The stock-market price decline began early Wednesday following remarks by Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora in that company’s earnings call. Frissora projected a rough third quarter for his company’s Las Vegas properties, and investors in Las Vegas’ six major casino company stocks — Caesars, MGM, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts — retreated as a result.

Murren said MGM also is positioning itself to be a contender for a concession to build a resort in Japan.

“The recent passage of Japan’s Integrated Resort Implementation Act is another historic milestone and we believe we are well-positioned in that market,” he said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump’s tariffs could raise costs for real estate developers, analysts say
President Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, but by slapping tariffs on imports from close allies, developers in Las Vegas and other cities could get hit hard.
Las Vegas business and tariffs
Barry Yost, co-owner of Precision Tube Laser, LLC, places a metal pipe into the TruLaser Tube 5000 laser cutting machine on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nevada Film Office Connects Businesses To Producers
The director of the Nevada Film Office discusses its revamped locations database and how it will affect local businesses. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opendoor isn't the typical house flipping company
Unlike most house flippers, the company aims to make money from transaction costs rather than from selling homes for more than their purchase price.
The Venetian gondoliers sing Italian songs
Gondolier Marciano sings a the classic Italian song "Volare" as he leads guests through the canals of The Venetian in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Building In Logandale
Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton bought 43 lots in rural Logandale. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indoor farming in Southern Nevada
Experts discuss Nevada's indoor farming industry. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Fontainebleau could have become a Waldorf Astoria
Months after developer Steve Witkoff bought the Fontainebleau last summer, he unveiled plans to turn the mothballed hotel into a Marriott-managed resort called The Drew. But if Richard “Boz” Bosworth’s plans didn’t fall through, the north Las Vegas Strip tower could have become a Waldorf Astoria with several floors of timeshare units. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announces plans to retire
Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA, on Tuesday confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire. Richard N. Velotta/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Cousins Maine Lobster to open inside 2 Las Vegas Smith’s stores
Cousins Maine Lobster food truck company will open inside Las Vegas’ two newest Smith’s at Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95, and at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Cousins currently sells outside some Las Vegas Smith’s stores and at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices to continue to rise, expert says
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, gives homebuyers a pulse on the Las Vegas housing market. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NV Energy announces clean energy investment
The company is planning to add six solar projects in Nevada, along with the state's first major battery energy storage capacity. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
3 Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip to close
Days after new sexual misconduct allegations were made against celebrity chef Mario Batali, his company announced Friday that it will close its three Las Vegas restaurants July 27. Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all located in The Venetian and Palazzo resorts, were informed of the decision Friday morning. Bastianich is scheduled to visit the restaurants Friday to speak to employees about the next two months of operation as well as how the company plans to help them transition to new positions.
Nevada has its first cybersecurity apprenticeship program
The Learning Center education company in Las Vegas has launched the first apprenticeship program for cybersecurity in Nevada. It was approved by the State Apprenticeship Council on May 15. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas union members voting to authorize the right to strike
Thousands of Las Vegas union members voting Tuesday morning to authorize the right to strike. A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small businesses struggle to find qualified candidates
A 2018 survey found that over two-thirds of small businesses in Nevada find it somewhat to very difficult to recruit qualified candidates. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Nevada secretary of state website offers little protection against fraudulent business filings
Property developer Andy Pham tells how control of his business was easily seized by another person using the secretary of state website.
Caesars may be going solo in its marijuana policy
Several Southern Nevada casino companies aren’t following Caesars Entertainment’s lead on marijuana testing.
How much is the Lucky Dragon worth?
Less than a year-and-a-half after it opened, the Lucky Dragon was in bankruptcy.
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like