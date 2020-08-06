MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package

The Bellagio and Aria are offering a change of scenery for those sick of working at their kitchen table.

MGM Resorts International is offering a change of scenery for those sick of working at their kitchen table.

The company has launched a “Viva Las Office” program, in which guests can “work from home” within the Bellagio or Aria.

The program’s amenities and benefits are geared toward working travelers, with flexible check-in and check-out times, a discount on activities such as helicopter and Jeep tours, discounted airfare through hop-on jet service JSX, and an executive assistant who handles reservations and experiences throughout the stay.

The program requires a minimum three-night stay, and packages start at $100 per night, according to a Thursday news release.

“We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play,” Atif Rafiq, MGM’s president of commercial and growth, said in the release. “These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering.”

The program offers three tiered packages:

— “The Associate” features a stay in either a Bellagio king room or an Aria deluxe king room and includes a $50 food and beverage credit per night and $75 off round-trip flights through JSX.

— “The Manager” includes $50 in food and beverage credits each night, $100 off round-trip flights with JSX, two VIP pool day passes and poolside massage. Room options include a Bellagio fountain view room or an Aria deluxe Strip view room.

— The Executive” stay, either in a Bellagio salone suite or an Aria city corner suite, includes a $75 food and beverage credit per night, $125 off round-trip flights with JSX, a full-day cabana rental and poolside massage.

Reservations can be booked online at mgmresorts.com/en/offers/viva-las-office.

MGM isn’t the only company to push for work-at-home bookings. Last month, Allegiant said it would work with existing resort partners to roll out a “Work From Vegas” program, developing special packages so that people can fly to Las Vegas, check into a resort, telecommute in their normal workday and then enjoy the resort’s amenities.

These sort of programs are meant to boost business and leisure travel to Las Vegas while meetings and conventions business — which usually drive midweek room reservations — are on hiatus.

