MGM reports $535M loss, but CEO sees signs of recovery

CEO Bill Hornbuckle says the third quarter offered signs of stability and recovery thanks to MGM’s regional properties.

The MGM Grand in Las Vegas is seen in this April 1, 2020, file photo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MGM Resorts International reported a net loss of $535 million in the third quarter, largely driven by pandemic-related operational restrictions, casino closures and limited traffic in Macao and Las Vegas.

Net revenues were $1.1 million, down 66 percent year over year.

CEO Bill Hornbuckle painted a positive outlook for the company Thursday, saying the third quarter offered signs of stability and recovery thanks to MGM’s regional properties. As of Sept. 30, MGM has reopened all of its properties.

Regional property revenues dipped 40 percent, while Strip revenues were down 68 percent and MGM China’s revenue fell 94 percent.

In Las Vegas, occupancy rates in the third quarter were 44 percent, compared with 92 percent the year before. Room revenue dropped 71 percent year over year as properties face limited occupancy. Gaming revenue also dipped, with slots handle and table games in Las Vegas down 41 percent to $3.3 billion and $842 million, respectively.

Hornbuckle said all markets saw sequential improvements, and several regional properties had quarterly records for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent.

“We remain focused on responding to the pandemic with effective health and safety protocols. We have modified our operating model to adapt to the current environment and we are executing on our long-term growth initiatives, particularly in U.S. sports betting and iGaming, where BetMGM has gained significant momentum,” Hornbuckle said in a Thursday release.

When excluding MGM China and MGM Growth Properties, the company’s affiliated real estate investment trust, MGM has roughly $4.5 billion in cash.

MGM shares closed up 5.9 percent Thursday to $21.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.

