MGM Resorts appoints ‘globally recognized leader’ to board

MGM Resorts International added a veteran hotel and hospitality executive to its board of directors Wednesday, according to a company press release.

How Paris plans to celebrate 25 years on the Strip

Sports betting first: App to allow seamless wagering across 29 states

Are Las Vegas casinos snuffing out smoking hotel rooms on the Strip?

The MGM Grand is seen on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International added a veteran hotel and hospitality executive to its board of directors Wednesday, according to a company press release.

Keith Barr, former chief executive officer of InterContinential Hotel Group, has been appointed to the board.

Barr, 54, led U.K.-based IHG Hotels & Resorts from 2017 to 2023. Before that, he served as the company’s chief commercial officer for four years. Barr also spent four years as CEO of IHG’s Greater China brand.

He will serve on the board’s audit committee, with additional committee appointments to be determined.

“It’s an honor to serve in this leadership role as MGM Resorts continues to lead in hospitality experiences throughout the entire world,” Barr said in a news release announcing his appointment. “I’m looking forward to bringing my global hospitality expertise to the table as our leadership team continues to build MGM’s reputation worldwide as the premier gaming and entertainment company.”

MGM said Barr is a “globally recognized leader in the hospitality industry” with nearly three decades of experience on his resume.

Barr’s appointment brings the MGM board of directors total member count to 12.

“Keith’s tremendous career is a testament to his leadership skills and eye for innovation,” said Chair Paul Salem. “His experience in hotel operations, technology, sales and marketing will be an incredible asset as he offers valuable guidance to MGM Resorts.”

MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said Barr “spent decades driving innovation and growth in the hospitality industry. With MGM looking to further its gaming business in Asia — the company is expected to break ground later this year on a $10 billion casino project in Japan — Barr’s experience in that region will be beneficial,” Hornbuckle said.

Barr currently serves as a senior advisor to IHG.

A graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, Barr has also served on the World Travel and Tourism Council, British American Business Council and the board of Women in Hospitality Travel & Leisure.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow AC_Danzis on X.