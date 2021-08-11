MGM Resorts’ Picasso pieces to be auctioned in Las Vegas this fall

MGM Resorts International will host an auction this fall for 11 pieces painted by Picasso between 1917 to 1969.

Artist Pablo Picasso poses in 1965 in front of one of his favorite paintings, "Les Trois Danseur," (The Three Dancers), at left, which the Spanish-born artist kept for 40 years before selling it to a London gallery. (AP Photo)

Ever wanted to buy a painting by Pablo Picasso? Here’s your chance.

The resort company is teaming with luxury art company Sotheby’s to auction off Picasso works in MGM’s fine art collection, the companies announced Wednesday. The auction will take place Oct. 23, at the Bellagio and represents “the largest and most significant fine art auction to ever take place in Las Vegas,” the announcement said.

Sotheby’s will also broadcast the sale via a livestream viewable on Sothebys.com.

MGM is looking to reconfigure its public fine art collection to be more diverse and inclusive, the company said. The Las Vegas auction will also be the first time Sotheby’s hosts a North American marquee evening sale outside of its New York City salesroom.

“While diversity has long been in MGM Resorts’ DNA, we are committed to creating an even more inclusive collection that maintains the breadth of our existing portfolio while giving a greater voice to artists from under-represented communities,” said Ari Kastrati, MGM’s chief hospitality officer.

Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s chair and worldwide head of sales for global fine art, said it was a privilege to help MGM diversify its collection of artists and works through the Picasso auction.

“As one of the most famous, beloved and accomplished artists of all time, we couldn’t imagine anyone better than Picasso to inaugurate this unique art and culture experience,” she said.

