MGM’s ‘Wild Wild Quest’ offers seat on private jet with Usher

The Grammy winner is part of the MGM Resorts promotion, a sort of scavenger hunt through nine Las Vegas properties, running now through July 11.

A QR code is displayed at the Bellagio Conservatory as part of the a loyalty program from MGM Resorts for the "The Wild Wild Quest" scavenger hunt, which features QR codes across nine different MGM properties on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man looks at a QR code is displayed at the Bellagio Conservatory as part of the a loyalty program from MGM Resorts for the "The Wild Wild Quest" scavenger hunt, which features QR codes across nine different MGM properties on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk around the Bellagio Conservatory, one of the QR code locations as part of the a loyalty program from MGM Resorts for the "The Wild Wild Quest" scavenger hunt, which features QR codes across nine different MGM properties on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resorts International is targeting its nongaming customers by giving them a different kind of game to play through its loyalty program, MGM Rewards.

MGM launched “The Wild Wild Quest” promotion on Wednesday, a sort of scavenger hunt across nine of its Las Vegas properties, with the grand-prize winner earning a trip on a private jet with Grammy-winning performer Usher and much more. The promotion runs through July 11.

MGM relaunched its loyalty program earlier this year with a focus on allowing its nongaming customers to accrue points with their purchases just like gamblers. The program had previously slanted heavily toward slot players, Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts’ vice president of loyalty marketing, said.

“The Wild Wild Quest” seeks to raise awareness for MGM customers about the loyalty program and everything the company has to offer at its resorts, Mansukhani said.

As part of the promotion, one QR code has been placed at each of the nine Las Vegas MGM properties: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York and Park MGM.

Hints on the location of each code can be found at mgmrewards.com/wildwildquest. (For starters, one code is at the Bellagio Conservatory.)

After scanning the QR code, patrons can sign up for MGM Rewards or use their existing account to enter the sweepstakes drawing. Customers can collect up to six codes. Those not in Las Vegas can enter the contest by mail or by scanning codes hidden in MGM Rewards’ TV or online ads.

There will be 100 winners. The grand prize includes the private jet flight with Usher, tickets to his upcoming residency at Park MGM, $15,000 cash, an upgrade to MGM Rewards’ highest level (Noir status) and more. Other prizes include an upgrade to Noir or Platinum status, Super Bowl and World Series tickets and 30,000 MGM Rewards points.

While this might seem elementary to Las Vegans, one purpose of the promotion is to make customers aware of all the MGM properties, Mansukhani said. Some customers still believe MGM Grand is the company’s only property, he said.

“They know the big green building, but they don’t necessarily know that all of our properties are part of the MGM portfolio,” he said.

Mansukhani said he hopes customers find the codes and post them on social media. It’s a casino game they can play without putting any money at risk.

“We know a lot of people are engaging our social channels, and we know that this is kind of a fun way for them to share what they’re doing, what they’re seeing,” he said.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.