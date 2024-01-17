48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Michigan man’s 60th birthday celebration becomes 6-figure payoff

A 60th birthday celebration became a six-figure jackpot celebration for a Michigan visitor Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 7:16 pm
 
Updated January 18, 2024 - 8:06 am
Caesars Rewards member Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot f ...
Caesars Rewards member Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot for $155,328 after placing down a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas, according to a news release. (Flamingo Las Vegas)

A 60th birthday celebration became a six-figure jackpot celebration for a Michigan visitor Monday.

Caesars Rewards member Kenneth Conners of Southgate, Michigan, won a mega progressive jackpot for $155,328 after placing down a royal flush playing Three Card Poker at the Flamingo, according to a news release.

No other details were made public.

MOST READ
1
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
2
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
3
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
4
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
5
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix start time revealed for 2024 race
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix start time revealed for 2024 race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino