Mirage’s non-union workers could get smaller severance when resort closes

Operators of The Mirage expect to pay about $80 million in severance packages when the resort ceases operations next month, but not every worker’s severance will be calculated the same way.

About 3,350 workers, including 140 Day One employees, will be laid off when the property closes on July 17, Hard Rock International said to state officials when announcing the closure in May.

Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 members are expected to be paid $2,000 for every service year worked, union and resort officials said. The union negotiated the terms of the severance during city-wide contract negotiations in 2023. That means some of the longest-serving workers could receive a severance of more than $60,000 if they are under the union contract.

About 1,700 hospitality workers are covered by the Culinary contract, union officials have previously said.

But workers not under a collective bargaining agreement will not receive the same payouts. Non-union employees — such as casino workers — will receive two weeks’ pay for every eligible service year, capped at $20,000, according to the property’s FAQ distributed to employees and shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They’ll also receive an additional month of continued health benefits and unused paid time off.

Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage, said in a statement that “a large majority” of employees are not affected by the cap.

“We have taken significant steps to ensure that those who wish to find new employment after the Mirage closure, have the opportunity and access to do so as quickly and seamlessly as possible. It is our number one priority,” Lupo said in the statement. “We could not be happier to have such a great turnout from our friends at many of the other local properties here in Las Vegas, with thousands of jobs available, many say they can’t hire great talent fast enough and welcome the opportunity.”

Lupo said several job fairs are scheduled on site for Mirage workers in June, including a Hard Rock International and Seminole Hard Rock job fair on Thursday; an MGM Resorts International job fair on June 17 and 18; and two fairs on June 19 and 20 with 16 confirmed companies in attendance.

Hard Rock International acquired The Mirage, a landmark on the Strip known for sparking the megaresort boom when it opened in 1989, from MGM Resorts International in 2022 for more than $1 billion. The brand, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, plans to close the property for three years to build a 660-foot-tall, guitar-shaped hotel tower along Las Vegas Boulevard, among other improvements to the main building.

Hard Rock officials have said the renovated property will have 6,000 employees. Most Mirage or union seniority will not be recognized when it reopens, according to the employee FAQ, because they’ll be required to apply and interview for the new property when it reopens.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.