More hospitality robots are calling Las Vegas Strip home

Fetch and Jett are two Relay robots responsible for delivering snacks, sundries, and even spa products directly to guest suites at Vdara. (MGM Resorts International)

A Relay robot is responsible for delivering snacks, sundries, and even spa products directly to guest suites at Vdara. (MGM Resorts International)

More hospitality robots are calling the Strip home.

Vdara has put into circulation a pair of three-foot-high robots to deliver amenities likes shaving and dental kits as well as food from the property’s cafe, the property said in a statement Monday.

Vdara is at least the second property in Las Vegas to employ the Relay robots made by Silicon Valley start-up Savioke. Renaissance Hotel installed two models in January ahead of the the Consumer Electronics Show.

The hospitality industry is experiencing a wave of technological disruption that is altering the way people check in to how they receive information and hotel amenities.

Las Vegas hotels have been installing Amazon Echos and tablets in rooms to improve guest interaction, setting up chat bots to automate basic concierge requests and launching mobile check in that allows guests to use their phone as their room key.

How it works

When a guest orders amenities, an employee loads the items into Relay, closes its lid and enters the guest’s room number on the robot’s tablet. Relay is wired to connect to the hotel’s communications systems and is able to operate the elevator autonomously.

Sensors on the robot enable it to maneuver around people and obstacles. When Relay reaches the room, it rings the guests. The robot’s lid will unlock once the room door is opened.

Relay takes less than five minutes to complete a delivery inside the 57-story Vdara, according to property.

Besides making deliveries, Relay can detect and report weak WiFi connections as well as trays as it roams the floors.

Vdara had been testing a Relay for several months before deciding to go ahead with two of them.

The Relay is also in use at the Hilton Garden Inn in Gilroy, California, Hotel Interurban in Tukwila, Washington and Luba Hotel on Times Square.

Savioke claims that studies prove its robots directly impact hotel occupancy and revenue per available room.

The company was founded in 2013 by robotic engineers with capital from leading industry investors including Intel Capital and Google Ventures.

Savioke last month raised an additional $13.4 million to expand into the hospital market.

