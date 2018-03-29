Name change considered for Wynn Boston Harbor casino

Wynn Resorts officials said Thursday they may change the name of the Wynn Boston Harbor project.

In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, Robert DeSalvio, Wynn Resorts senior vice president-development, testifies before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Casino developer Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts, March 15, 2016. (Charles Krupa/AP, File)

Wynn Resorts executives have acknowledged they are considering removing the Wynn name from the $2.4 billion resort they are building in Everett, Massachusetts, after being pressured by the public and two elected officials.

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver on Thursday said the company is considering the move, but declined elaborating on when a decision would be reached or what the new name would be.

The question was raised after Robert DeSalvio, president of Wynn Boston Harbor, appeared in a routine quarterly update on the status of the project before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

It was the first public appearance by a Wynn officials in Boston since Wynn Resorts co-founder Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of the company on Feb. 6 in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual harassment of employees. Steve Wynn has vehemently denied the accusations.

After numerous published reports about Wynn’s alleged sexual improprieties, phone calls and emails swamped the Massachusetts Gaming Commission demanding that the Wynn name be stricken from the building. The corporate logo for the company is a replica of Steve Wynn’s signature.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey also called for the removal of the name.

Reports have circulated that the company is considering placing the Encore brand on the new $2.4 billion property that will open in June 2019.

