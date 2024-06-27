94°F
Nevada gaming win increases slightly in May

A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which houses many coin-operated slot machines at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Pass Casino, left, and the Rainbow Club and Casino in the Water Street District of downtown ...
Can southeast Las Vegas Valley casinos drive a revival?
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Las Vegas R ...
What will Strip resorts do when noncompete agreements become illegal?
Station Casinos moving ahead with Durango expansion
Guests lounge by the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
What’s happening with Mirage room rates ahead of July closure?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 8:28 am
 

Nevada casinos saw modest gaming wins in May, attributed to better-than-expected slot handle.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported a nearly 2.5 percent increase in gaming win statewide, to $1.32 billion.

Clark County was the biggest piece of that win, earning $1.19 billion or a 2.9 percent increase year over year, according to the monthly report. The Strip won $742 million, a 3.7 percent increase. Downtown Las Vegas also had a modest increase in gaming win of 1.6 percent.

The state’s worst performance was in Laughlin, where gaming wins dropped 21.1 percent.

For the fiscal year that runs July through June, the state’s gaming win has increased 4.5 percent. May was the 39th straight month that state gaming win exceeded $1 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

