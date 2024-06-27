Nevada gaming win increases slightly in May

The state’s casinos won more than $1.3 billion in May, a modest increase from the previous year.

A player inserts a coin into a machine within the revamped slots area called Slots A Fun which houses many coin-operated slot machines at Circus Circus on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada casinos saw modest gaming wins in May, attributed to better-than-expected slot handle.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported a nearly 2.5 percent increase in gaming win statewide, to $1.32 billion.

Clark County was the biggest piece of that win, earning $1.19 billion or a 2.9 percent increase year over year, according to the monthly report. The Strip won $742 million, a 3.7 percent increase. Downtown Las Vegas also had a modest increase in gaming win of 1.6 percent.

The state’s worst performance was in Laughlin, where gaming wins dropped 21.1 percent.

For the fiscal year that runs July through June, the state’s gaming win has increased 4.5 percent. May was the 39th straight month that state gaming win exceeded $1 billion.

