Nevada gaming win is flat in February, but again tops $1B

State gaming win in February was flat as a Kansas prairie, but still topped the $1 billion mark, the state Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The board reported statewide win by casinos was down 0.62 percent to $1.012 billion for the month. In Clark County, win was up 0.44 percent to $892.7 million, but Strip win was down 1.95 percent to $591.7 million. Downtown Las Vegas had the best performance by percentage, up 9 percent to $58 million.

“All things considered, whenever we record a billion dollars in gaming win we are very pleased, although for this month, that still resulted in a very small decrease statewide,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board’s administration division.

Lawton believes state win would have exceeded February 2018 numbers had it not been for severe winter weather in the Lake Tahoe region. The North Lake Tahoe region of Washoe County reported a win decline of 24.7 percent for the month and South Lake Tahoe was off 26.6 percent.

On President’s Day weekend, normally a strong tourism period for the Lake Tahoe region, the California Highway Patrol was urging motorists to stop driving on U.S. Highway 50, a key route into South Lake Tahoe.

Lawton also said lower baccarat win also contributed to the lower numbers with players being luckier.

“Baccarat was off 25.5 percent or $45.2 million due to volumes being down 18 percent on a hold of 12.77 percent vs. 14.05 percent last year,” Lawton said. “Baccarat has now decreased in seven of the last eight months, however this is more the result of poor hold as volumes are down just 1 percent over the same time period.”

The state’s more than 135,000 slot machines produced $608.3 million in win for casinos while table games brought in $403.2 million, a decline of 2.2 percent from February 2018. Sportsbooks won $35.8 million — 235 percent better than a year ago.

David Schwartz, associate vice provost of faculty affairs at UNLV and a gaming industry expert, tweeted Thursday that performance by Nevada sportsbooks “seems to vindicate those who said the broader expansion of sports betting (nationwide) would not hurt Nevada’s sports books.”

The three-month gaming revenue trend, generally a more telling gauge of win activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, also showed win flat in the state, up 0.08 percent for December, January and February.

In Clark County, the three-month trend was up 0.52 percent. Downtown Las Vegas climbed 8.17 percent, but the Strip was down 2.29 percent for the period.

Later Thursday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was expected to release February visitation statistics.

