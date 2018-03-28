Nevada gaming win tops $1B in February

Statewide gaming win cracked the $1 billion mark for the second straight month in February as Nevada casinos capitalized on a shift in the dates of Chinese New Year in 2018.

The Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday reported statewide gaming win of $1.018 billion, a 7.7 percent increase from February 2017. Clark County win was up 7.6 percent to $888.8 million while the Strip showed an 11.4 percent increase to $603.5 million. Downtown Las Vegas had a modest 2.8 percent increase to $53.2 million.

It was 37th time the state has recorded more than $1 billion in monthly win, a level first achieved in March 2005. The highest monthly win ever came in October 2007, when the state recorded $1.165 billion. February’s win total wasn’t among the top 10 ever recorded.

It was the first time since March and April 2008 in which the state recorded back-to-back billion-dollar months.

“This month’s increase was driven by baccarat win on the Strip, which was up $79.7 million or 82.5 percent,” Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Tax and License Division of the Control Board, said in an email.

“As expected, due to the shift in the calendar for Chinese New Year, this February was much stronger than last February due to Chinese New Year falling in January of last year,” he said.

The double-digit percentage increase of win on the Strip ended a slide of four consecutive months of percentage declines.

Of the 20 markets tracked by the state, six of them — four in Southern Nevada — showed declines from February 2017.

Outlying Elko County and North Lake Tahoe were off from the previous year as were Mesquite (1.5 percent), outlying Clark County (1.1 percent), the Boulder Strip (1 percent) and North Las Vegas (0.4 percent).

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release statistics on February visitation later Wednesday.

