Nevada gaming win up but Las Vegas Strip casinos see decline

Clark County and state casino win showed modest increases in September, but the 50 Las Vegas Strip licensees registered declines for the month, quarter and past 12 months, the state Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County and state casino win showed modest increases in September, but the 50 Strip licensees registered declines for the month, quarter and past 12 months, the state Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

State gaming win, the amount collected by casinos for gambling, was up 1.3 percent over September 2017 to $991.2 million for the month and Clark County’s 210 licensees reported a 1.5 percent increase to $843.4 million. The statewide increase ended a two-month streak of declines in July and August.

But Strip win showed weakness for the month as well as in three- and 12-month trends.

The three-month gaming revenue trend for the Strip, generally a more accurate gauge of win activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, shows win down 7.22 percent for July, August and September compared with those months in 2017. Over the past 12 months from September, Strip win was off 1 percent from the previous year.

Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the administration division of the Control Board, attributed some of the Strip decline to unlucky play by the casinos.

“When you look at the Strip, we are encouraged by the fact that slot volume was up a solid 3 percent and slot win was up 5 percent,” Lawton said Tuesday in an email. “Additionally, table volume excluding baccarat was up 4.7 percent. Unfortunately, the Strip didn’t hold well in all the major games with the exception of roulette and that was the main reason games win was down 11.7 percent.”

Lawton said he is encouraged that through the first nine months of the year the state is up 2 percent and all the 19 major markets monitored by the state, including the Strip, are in positive territory for the period.

He said double-digit percentage increases in September for the Boulder Strip (up 27.5 percent), North Las Vegas (up 22.4 percent) and downtown Las Vegas (up 11.6 percent) were primarily the result of the timing of data collection.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release monthly visitor volume statistics and McCarran International Airport to reveal passenger counts later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.