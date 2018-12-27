Nevada gaming win up from surge in baccarat winnings for Novemebr

The win advanced to $967 million compared with $909 million in the same month last year, when the impact of the Oct. 1 shooting was being felt, the state’s Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.

Nevada gaming revenue rose 6.4 percent in November, propelled by a surge in baccarat winnings.

The win advanced to $967 million compared with $909 million in the same month last year, the state’s Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.

Last year’s revenue was impacted by a drop in visitations following the Oct. 1 shooting.

Baccarat win jumped 51 percent to $97.8 million, accounting for more than half of the November gaming revenue increase. Baccarat win stood at 12.15 percent.

Overall table, counter and card games win rose 18 percent to $332 million. Statewide slot win was up 1.3 percent to $635 million.

Strip gaming revenue advanced 10 percent to $534.5 million while downtown increased 2.2 percent to $55.4 million.

