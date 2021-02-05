61°F
Casinos & Gaming

NFL Hall of Famer signs deal to be BetMGM brand ambassador

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2021 - 12:40 pm
 
Less than two weeks after launching a mobile app in Michigan, MGM Resorts International’s sports betting platform is teaming up with former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.

Sanders has signed a multiyear agreement as a celebrity brand ambassador, and is set to star in marketing campaigns and engage with BetMGM customers in both virtual and in-person events, according to a Thursday news release. He will also appear in social media content and make radio and television appearances nationwide.

“I’m excited to be a part of the BetMGM team and hop on the ride of the fastest-growing sports betting app in the business,” Sanders said.

Sanders played 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions, which inked a deal in September to make BetMGM its first official sports betting partner. The former Heisman Trophy winner was named the NFL’s most valuable player in 1997 and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

“Adding Barry to the BetMGM family brings a new level of excitement and the potential for us to create unique experiences for our customers,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in the statement.

The company has also named three-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios as a celebrity brand ambassador in January. Actor and singer Jamie Foxx has also starred in a BetMGM ad campaign.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

