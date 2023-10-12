NFL slot machine lineup unveiled by Aristocrat at G2E

Aristocrat Gaming this week unveiled its full roster of NFL-themed slot machines at the Global Gaming Expo.

NFL-themed slot machines being played by attendees at Aristocrat Gaming's booth at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

NFL-themed slot machines being played by attendees at Aristocrat Gaming's booth at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Aristocrat Gaming this week unveiled its full roster of NFL-themed slot machines at the Global Gaming Expo.

The Australian-based company, which has an office in Summerlin, already rolled out one of six planned NFL slots last month in Las Vegas, with the other five planned to gradually hit casino floors over the next few months.

“It’s very early on but we’re really excited about what we’re hearing from operators and players,” said Ryan Scott, vice president of gaming operations for Aristocrat. “We’ve seen a really strong response online in YouTube videos and operators have given great feedback.”

Super Bowl Jackpots served as the initial launch of the officially licensed NFL slots, with the various bonuses, that includes a field goal kicking game, and added an extra group entertainment element to the casino floor, Scott said.

“Those games have served as a center of energy on the floor,” Scott said. “My favorite part is when we do that field goal kicking feature, the crowd behind the game will either cheer or boo the player whether they make it or not. It’s a social, interactive placement on the floor.”

Over the next year the rest of the games are scheduled to begin debuting at casinos in Las Vegas and nationwide.

They include:

— Overtime Cash: Featured on the new Marquis slot cabinet, the high-limit mechanical reel game allows players to have a losing spin “intercepted” into a winning one, and offers a wheel with credit prizes and the Overtime Cash feature played in four quarters.

— Super Bowl Link: Players will try to take their favorite team to the Super Bowl while having the ability to land bonuses including Hold & Spin features and Wild Card Bonus varieties.

— NFL Kickoff: The five-reel slot game includes a bonus opportunity to get players to the red zone for a chance to score a touchdown.

— Winning Drive: The game has six different features including Championship Ring Hunt, Quarterback Pass, and Red Zone Spins.

— Rings of Victory: The three-reel style game features three different bonus wheels that can be combined with Red Zone Spins that give players a shot at the Grand progressive jackpot and credit prizes.

The addition of the NFL line is a boost to Aristocrat’s portfolio, which includes the popular Buffalo line of games, according to Scott.

“We’re obviously highlighting the NFL brand (at G2E) because it’s the largest brand that we’ve ever launched as a company and the largest brand in the industry in a number of years,” Scott said. “NFL being at the booth and showing all six games for the first time has drawn a lot of energy, but we feel that it is complementary to what we do already.”

The NFL Players Association is excited that the players they represent are included in videos played during in many of the NFL slot machines.

“The NFL-licensed slot machines offer a unique opportunity for fans across the country to be engaged in a new way,” said Terese Whitehead, the association’s vice president of consumer products and strategy. “The NFLPA is pleased with the resulting games and looks forward to seeing the excitement in action.”

With three of the six NFL-themed slots featuring Super Bowl or or “rings” in their names and the Super Bowl to be played at Allegiant Stadium in February, those visiting Las Vegas for the big game could draw a connection during their stay, Scott said.

“When I talk to some of our operators you hear a lot about ‘Big Game’ parties because you can’t use the word Super Bowl,” he said. “With our deal with the NFL and NFLPA we can use Super Bowl. So operators have a chance to have the Super Bowl on their floor for the Super Bowl.”

The two teams that will play in the big game aren’t known yet, Scott noted. “When we get the two teams those fans will get to go to one of the machines and pick the team that they want to play and have their own experience at Super Bowl, playing with their own team.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.