Palace Station’s $192M upgrade expands casino, adds restaurants

People who haven’t seen the “new” Palace Station will hardly recognize the place.

A new pool area at the Palace Station casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The casino floor inside the expansion area of the Palace Station in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The casino floor inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

A new pool area at the Palace Station

A new pool area at the Palace Station

A new pool area at the Palace Station

BBD's restaurant inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Boathouse Asian Eatery inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Boathouse Asian Eatery inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Boathouse Asian Eatery inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Boathouse Asian Eatery inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

The Boathouse Asian Eatery inside the expansion area of the Palace Station

Palace Station spokeswoman Lori Nelson gives a tour of the hotel-casino's expansion in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

After a $192 million investment and months of construction work, Station Casinos Inc., operators of the Palace Station, are on the verge of opening a 220,000-square-foot expansion that is 44 times larger than the original footprint of The Casino, the initial locals property opened by Frank Ferttita Jr. in 1976.

The doors will open next week on a new section on the eastern end of the property, including new casino space that will bring in 500 slot machines — five times the number on site when the original location opened.

Scott Nelson, vice president and general manager of the property, led a tour Wednesday of the new space, which includes four new restaurants and a nine-screen Regal luxury movie theater.

When Station officials announced two years ago that they were ditching the property’s train theme in favor of a more modern approach, they didn’t say too much about the property’s look, which is more like Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch than the properties that have “Station” in their names.

A new bingo room debuted last year, a renovated race and sports book will open in time for football season and the renovated poker room will be ready later this summer.

With the opening of the new casino space, Palace Station will have 1,800 slot and video poker machines and 43 table games.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

