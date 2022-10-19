Palms officials working to restore disrupted casino website

The casino company has hired outside experts to restore the Palms website and hasn’t said whether personal information was exposed during the breech.

The Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas in April 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Representatives of the Palms hotel-casino are working to restore the resort’s website, after a security breach Tuesday morning.

“We are aware of the disruptions to the Palms Casino website and are working as quickly as possible to determine the cause,” a Palms spokesperson said in a Tuesday afternoon emailed statement. “We’ve engaged outside experts to help us investigate the cause and restore availability to all users as soon as possible.”

Palms officials did not indicate whether any personal customer information was exposed during the website disruption.

Persons who attempted to access the Palms website Tuesday received a Google warning that “visiting this web site may harm your computer!”

The company gave no further details about whether other computer systems were disrupted or how long the site has been inaccessible. The warning message could still be seen on its website Tuesday late afternoon.

Owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in California, the 766-room property was reopened by the tribe in April after the casino had been closed since March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-year-old Palms was sold by Red Rock Resorts subsidiary Station Casinos Inc. to the tribe in May 2021 for $650 million.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.