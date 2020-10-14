Parking fees coming for some Caesars visitors

Self-parking fees are coming to several of its Las Vegas hotel-casinos starting Oct. 30.

Guests pay for parking at the Caesars Palace garage on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Both pedestrian and motorist traffic picked up on the Strip during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Parking fees are coming to some Caesars Entertainment Inc. properties.

The gaming company announced Wednesday that self-parking fees are coming to several of its Las Vegas hotel-casinos starting Oct. 30. Nevada residents with valid identification, hotel guests and Caesars Reward loyalty members at platinum rating and above are excluded from the policy.

Self-parking fees will affect all other guests at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s, Flamingo, The Linq Hotel and Harrah’s, the company announced.

“With this updated self-parking policy, we intend to take care of our best customers — locals, hotel guests and loyal Caesars Rewards members — and provide them with ease and better access to our Las Vegas properties as they continue to stay and play with us,” Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said in the announcement. “We are pleased to give back by donating all parking fee profits collected to charitable organizations in the local community and helping our team members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company will donate parking fee profits to charitable groups that “support Caesars team members and local communities in need” through the end of the first financial quarter in 2021, the company said. It wasn’t clear what the organizations would be.

